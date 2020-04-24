Willis Blevins Jr., 69, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 22, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born June 14, 1950, in Lewis County, a son of the Willis Blevins Sr. and Marie Stratton Blevins.
Junior worked until his retirement as a logger and enjoyed working outdoors and spending time with his family and friends.
Junior is survived by his wife of 22 years, Brenda Riley Blevins; three sons, John Blevins, Jody Blevins, and Nelson Blevins, all of Vanceburg; one daughter, Missy Blevins of Vanceburg; one brother, Jack Blevins of Vanceburg; one sister, Kathy Flinders of Fleming County; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Alberta Blevins and Shirley Blevins.
Due to COVID-19 requirements set forth by Governor Andy Beshear, a private graveside service will be Monday, April 27, 2020, in Black Oak Cemetery with Bro. Jim Bob Williams officiating.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.