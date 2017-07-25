Willie Jeanette Applegate, 94, of Tollesboro, died Monday, July 24, 2017, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
Mrs. Applegate was the widow of Orville Leroy Applegate who died in 1996. The couple had been married for 54 years at the time of Mr. Applegate’s death.
Mrs. Applegate was engaged in farming for 73 years. In addition to farming, she formerly had been employed with US Shoe Corporation and later with Licking Valley Senior Citizens Group. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and attended the Pine Valley Christian Church.
She was born at Trinity on September 25, 1922, the daughter of the late George and Clara Hilterbrand Mason.
She is survived by her two children, Dean Applegate (Connie) of Tollesboro, and Judy Applegate Newman of Lucasville, Ohio; her two grandchildren, David Dean Applegate (Amy) and Derby Newman Akers (Rob); and two great-grandchildren, Abby Sue Applegate and Caryl Lyn Akers.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Dr. Mitchell Newman; and her 11 siblings, Tincy Garrett, Dorthella Henderson, Etta Murell Beasley, Georgetta Roush, Arno Mason, Uldine Russell, Emory Mason, Ivan Mason, Gladys McDonald, Ray Mason and Edra Pyles.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Pine Valley Christian Church with Rev. Phil Cropper officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Valley Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2017, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be David Dean Applegate, Bradley Schultz, Jim Meadows, Rob Akers, Jack Roush and Terry Beasley. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Roush, Sammy Applegate, Clenton Applegate and Bobby Doyle .
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pine Valley Christian Church, Pine Valley Road, Tollesboro, KY 41189.
