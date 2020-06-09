Willie Elmer Lightner, 76, of Vanceburg, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 7, 2020, following an extended illness.
Elmer, known to many as Big E, was born in Maysville July 24, 1943, a son of the late William “Bill” and Hattie Grayson Lightner.
Elmer had worked for Moore & White Lumber Company in Vanceburg for more than 25 years until his retirement. He also worked to help raise and house tobacco.
Left to cherish Elmer’s memories are his wife, Kathleen Nolen Lightner of Vanceburg; four brothers, David Lightner of Vanceburg, Donnie (Mary) Lightner, of Vanceburg, Jimmy Lightner of Tollesboro, and Woody Lightner of Tollesboro; two sisters, Diane Bevins and Candy (Stewart) Hamilton, both of Vanceburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Dori Fyffe and Mary Ann Hammonds; and two brothers, Terry Ray Lightner Jr. and Albert Lightner.
A graveside service will be at Noon Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Lightner Family Cemetery at Vanceburg with Bro. Danny Cooley officiating.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of arrangements.
