William “Sonny” C. Gibson, 84, of Louisville, passed away, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. He was born July 22, 1937, in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Anderson “Bud” Gibson.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Patricia Ann Gibson; children, Donald (Lisa) Gibson and Deborah Sue (Daniel) Golando; brother, Paul “Jake” F. Gibson; nieces, Lynne (Dan) Fleming, Cynthia Marie Pike, and Shaneen Gay (Stephan) Jahn; nephews, Michael Allen (Carrie) Gibson and Keith Allen (Ellen) Lewis; and many loving great nieces and nephews.
Services were held Monday, March 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY, 40216. Interment was in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.