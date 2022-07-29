William Marshall

William Eugene Marshall, 87, of Maysville, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Fleming County on January 15, 1935, a son of the late Clyde Marshall and Dessell Dunaway Marshall.
William attended Light of the World Church where he enjoyed services. He also loved mowing grass and spending time with his loving family.
He is survived by his second wife of five-and-a-half years, Connie Branham Marshall; one son, Tom (Vicky) Marshall of Tollesboro; two daughters, Wanda Marshall of Maysville and Brenda (Riley) Robersion of Tollesboro; two stepsons, Willie Barnett of Florence and Kenneth Ray (Sonja) Barnett of Lancaster, Ohio; two stepdaughters, Bonnie (Charles) Cooper of Georgetown and Connie (David) Stone of Vanceburg; one sister, Opal Ruth Hay of Tollesboro; three grandchildren, Tommy Marshall Jr., Mindy Morgan, and Jason Morgan; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 62 years, Vivian Whalen Marshall; two grandchildren, Joshua Conaway and Matthew Marshall; and eight brothers and sisters in infancy.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. David Hickerson and Bro. Caleb Paul officiating. Burial will follow in Olivet Cemetery on Olivet Church Road in Mason County.
Friends may visit after 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Pallbearers will be Zack Ashcraft, Jason Morgan, Tommy Marshall Jr., Isaac Marshall, Riley Robersion, and David Hay.
Honorary pallbearers will be Amos Sheilds, Jamie Hayslip, Chase Conaway, Marissa Marshall, and Mia Marshall.
