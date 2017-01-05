William James Ruggles, 63, of Tollesboro, died Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at his home.
Mr. Ruggles was employed with Carmeuse Lime Company and was a graduate of Tollesboro High School. He was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast.
William was born in Iowa on October 3, 1953, the son of the late Burton “Maltby” Ruggles and Velda Mitchell Ruggles.
Survivors include his daughter, Amber Ruggles Huddleston of Maysville; an adopted daughter, Tammy Ruggles Thackston of Lewis County; one granddaughter, Whitley Rose Huddleston; his nephew, Donald Puckett of Mississippi; his niece, Melissa Petticrew Alleno of Louisana; a great-niece, Brittany Puckett; a special friend, Penny Bellew and her daughter, Ashley Bellew, of Maysville; and a host of cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Charline Ruggles Petticrew.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2017, at Barbour and Son Funeral Home in Tollesboro with Rev. Kevin Cornette officiating. Burial will be in Canaan Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Guestbook at barbourfh.com.