William Hammond

William P. Hammond, 84, of Firebrick, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at his home.
He was born at Firebrick March 3, 1935, a son of the late Ernest D. Hammond and Cora Mae Blankenbeckley.
Surviving are his wife, Anita Hammond; sisters-in-law, Jane Hammond and Brenda Hammond; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Ollie Hammond, Charlie Hammond and Ralph Hammond; and three sisters, Dolly Wireman, Mary Anna Bentley and Lucy Hernandez.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, with visitation two hours before at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Rev. Raymond Lewis officiating.
Burial will follow in Crystal Dawn Cemetery at Quincy.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m Wednesday, October 16, 2019, and from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Dinner to follow at the Firebrick Christian Baptist Church fellowship hall.
