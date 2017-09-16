William Glenn Kegley, 71, of Holly Road, passed away Friday evening, September 15, 2017, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born December 23, 1945, in Lewis County, a son of the late Julius and Marie Bryant Kegley.
Glenn was a Christian and was retired from logging and farming. He enjoyed visiting with friends, working on the farm with his son Billy, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Glenn is survived by one son, Billy Kegley (Becky) of Vanceburg; two daughters, Anne Kegley of Vanceburg and Glenna Strickland of Lucasville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Matthew, Ted, Cole, Logan, Elijah, and Kyla; one brother, Johnny Kegley of Garrison; two sisters, Irene Rose (Mike) of Vanceburg and Inez Harris of Black Oak; and the mother of his children, Sharon Cook Kegley. He leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Wayne Kegley; a brother, Everett Kegley Jr.; and a sister, Lillie Goodwin.
A memorial service will be at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Arthur Moore officiating.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefc.com.