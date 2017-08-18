William Douglas Lewis, 71, of Maysville and Ft. Myers, Florida, formerly of Tollesboro and Carter County, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2017.
He was born March 15, 1946, at Grayson to the late Otha Lewis and Mildred Richardson Lewis.
He joined the United States Army after high school in 1964 and was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. He served combat duty in the Dominican Republic in 1965 and Vietnam from 1966-1967. After three years as a paratrooper, he was honorably discharged and returned to civilian life.
Bill attended Morehead State University then joined the Kentucky State Police where he had a successful career from 1970-1994, serving in various positions. He was promoted through the ranks and held the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, the highest rank in the Kentucky State Police at the time.
He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Eastern Kentucky University and was a dedicated student of law enforcement. He attended numerous professional training schools and was a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy of Quantico, Virginia, and the Southern Police Institute in Louisville.
After his career with the Kentucky State Police, Bill was elected Sheriff of Lewis County and was the first three term sheriff elected in the county. He retired after a 37 year law enforcement career.
He and his wife, Barbara, moved to Ft. Myers, Florida, in 2011 as full time residents while returning home to Maysville.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Barbara Ann Lewis; his son, Barton Trevor (Meredith) Lewis of Lawrenceburg; his daughters, Michele (Drew) Traxel of Maysville and Valerie Layne of Olive Hill; seven grandchildren, Dalton Lewis, McKenna Lewis, Allaka Lewis, Regan Traxel, Lauren Traxel, Brooklyn Lewis and Hayden Lewis; two brothers, Donald (Maxine) Lewis and Stephen (Anita) Lewis; and one sister, Mattie Bogart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Lewis and David Lewis.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville. Burial will be in Maysville Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday at Moore and Parker Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Drew Traxel, Dalton Lewis, Mike Welch, David Lewis, Gerald Meadows, Johnny Bivens, Bryon Walker, Darrell Dixon, and Terry Riley. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Sills, Warren Markwell, Charlie Traxel, Rex Parker, Bill Canada, Bill Watson, and Odes Nash, (The Florida Gang).
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056 and Anderson County Little League, Challenger Division, PO Box 732 Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Condolences may be sent at mooreandparkerfh.com.