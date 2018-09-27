William “Bill” Cox, 57, of Lexington, Kentucky passed away Monday September 24th, 2018 at his home.
Bill was born May 29, 1961 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Tom Q. and Wanda B. Smith Cox who survives him. A native of Lewis County, he lived most of his adult life in North Carolina and most recently, Lexington, Ky.
Bill had a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work from the University of Kentucky and a Master of Arts in Student Personnel Administration from Eastern Kentucky University. He had a 33 year career as a director of financial aid at various universities in Kentucky and North Carolina, transitioning to Deputy Director of Grants, Training and Outreach for North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority.
Bill was past president for both the North Carolina and Southern Associations of Student Financial Aid Adminstrators. He was also a member of the Kentucky Association. Among many distinctions, he was awarded the Eleanor S. Morris Distinguished Service Award, the highest award given by the NCASFAA.
Surviving Bill beside his parents, Tom and Wanda Cox, of Vanceburg, Ky; siblings, Tom (Karen) Cox Jr., Vanceburg, Ky, Tara (Mike) Thornberry, California, Ky, Dee (Ken) Downs, Mt. Washington, Ky, Andy (Deana) Cox, Maysville, Ky and Jason Cox Vanceburg, Ky. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of his lifetime dedication to a career in higher education, contibutions for scholarships can be made to Maysville Community and Technical College, Development Office, 1755 US Hwy 68, Maysville, Ky. 41056 or Lewis County Educational Foundation, PO Box 34, Vanceburg, Ky. 41179.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 29th, 2018 @ 11:00 am at the Vanceburg Christian Church 408 Front Street Vanceburg, Ky.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 am until time of services at the church.
Gaydos Funeral Home 159 2nd street Vanceburg, Ky. 41179 is in charge of arrangements for Mr. William (Bill) Cox.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com