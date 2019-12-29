William “Buck” McCormick

William Leroy “Buck” McCormick, 62, of Carter City, entered into rest Friday afternoon, December 27, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born August 20, 1957, in Columbus, Ohio, a son of the late Emmitt and Zona McCormick Parsons, who raised him, and the late William and Jean Lohr McCormick.
William enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with his family and friends.
William is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathy Bloomfield McCormick; four children, Steven McCormick (Shawna) of Greenup, Kathy Lynn Eulett (Tim) of Vanceburg, Ray McCormick of Carter City, and Angie Estep (Kenny) of Carter City; 11 grandchildren, Taylor (Maddie), Daniel, Autumn, Dylan, Tracey, Steven, Whitney (Brad), Elissa, Mackenzie, Kaitlyn, Shelby, and Jill; one great-grandson, Lincoln, and one on the way; four brothers; and six sisters. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Mae Green.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Globe Funeral Chapel in Olive Hill with Rev. Jason Caudill officiating. Interment will follow in McCormick Cemetery on Brushy Creek at Carter City.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, and after 9:00 a.m. Monday at Globe Funeral Chapel, 17277 West US Highway 60 at Olive Hill.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Estep, Tim Eulett, Richard McCormick, Tammy McCoy, Mikey Smith, and Brad Gehringer.