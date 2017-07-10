William “Bill” Clyde Bradley, 85, of Leatherwood Road, Greenup, went to be with the Lord Sunday, July 9, 2017, at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton, Ohio.
Bill was born November 4, 1931, at Raceland, a son of the late William C. and Chrystal Parsons Bradley.
He was a retired carman with CSX Railroad in Raceland after 45 years of service. Bill was a cattle farmer and loved working with livestock and doing farm work. He was an avid sportsman.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Helen Louise Smith Bradley; a daughter, Annette (Mike) Sparks of Garrison; four sons, William “Bill” (Gloria) Bradley of Mt Sterling, Bob (Debbie) Bradley of Ironton, Ohio, Kenny (Sharon) Bradley of Vanceburg, and Jim (Sandy) Bradley of South Portsmouth; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Lois Seth, Bonnie Heuser, Phyllis Lightfoot, and Donna Bradley; and a granddaughter, Rebecca Bradley.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2017, at Reed Funeral Home in Greenup with Pastor Bob Bradley officiating. Burial will be in Brick Union Cemetery at Lloyd.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and one hour before the service Thursday at Reed Funeral Home, 612 Main Street in Greenup.
