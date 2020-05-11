William Barnoski

William Joseph Barnoski, 47, of Ribolt, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home.
Bill was born February 22, 1973, in Maysville, a son of the late Charles “Butch” and Linda Keyser Barnoski. He had worked as a driver for Bishop Oil and his favorite pastime was drag racing.
Survivors include his wife Michelle Hester Barnoski; a daughter, Courtney (Alex Geenlee) Barnoski of Edgewood; a son, Cody (Jessica Hehner) Barnoski of Maysville; a sister, Susan (Anthony) Fulton; brothers, Chuck (Ann) Barnoski, Steve (Linda) Barnoski, and Jimmy Barnoski; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his faithful companions, fur babies Allie and Lexi.
Services for will be private and he will be laid to rest in Maysville St. Patrick Cemetery.
Brell and Son Funeral Home in Maysville is serving the family.