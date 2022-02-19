Wilford Buckner

Wilford “Wilk” Buckner, 81, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born in Lewis County on May 7, 1940, a son of the late Walter and Della Bloomfield Buckner.
Wilk was a member of Mosby Community Church. He was a farmer and served as a former school bus driver. He enjoyed going to church, hunting, gardening, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Wilk is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Betty Nolen Buckner; five sons, Wilford L. (Missy) Buckner, Lonnie (Sue) Buckner, Rick (Tracy) Buckner, Dannie (Junnie) Buckner, and Darrell (Amy) Buckner, all of Vanceburg, and John (Andrea) Scott, who they raised as their own son; four daughters, Patricia (Gary) Carpenter, Wanda Rickett, Pam (PJ) Eulett, and Rita Rister, all of Vanceburg; one brother, Gilbert Buckner of Bucyrus, Ohio; 24 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. A host of other family members and friends also survive who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa Marie Buckner; six brothers, Donald Buckner, Everett Buckner, Robert Buckner, Jack Buckner, Clayton Buckner, and Otis Buckner; three sisters, Betty Nolan, Martha Nolan, and Emma Lou Polley; and two sons-in-law, Dallas Rickett and David Rister.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 21, 2022, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 7975 Lower Kinney Road at Camp Dix, with Bro. Carl Angel officiating. Burial will follow in Morgan Cemetery at Head of Grassy.
Friends may visit after Noon Monday, February 21, 2022, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix.
Pallbearers will be Traves Rister, Greg Rister, Brandon Buckner, Kendal Buckner, Tommy Buckner, and Troy Buckner
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.