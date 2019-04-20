Welza I. Grayson, 85, of Tollesboro, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
Welza was born at Ribolt August 11, 1933, a daughter of the late Archie and Stella Spence Fite. She was a member of Hickory Grove Christian Holiness Church.
Welza was a homemaker and loved working on the farm. She enjoyed working puzzles and loved to spoil her grandchildren.
Survivors include three daughters and their spouses, Jackie (Greg) Walters of Maysville, Brenda (Gary) Hunt of Tollesboro, and Phyllis (Jeff) Hill of Burlington; a brother, Joseph Fite of Vanceburg; a granddaughter, Kelsey Walters of Maysville; and a grandson, Zach Walters of Great Lakes, Illinois. Several nieces and nephews also survive who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Douglas Grayson in 2009; a brother, Archie Fite Jr.; and two sisters, Anna Cotton and Loretta Faye Fite.
Services will be at Noon Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Charles Emmons officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery at Ribolt.
Visitation will be Monday, April 22, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Brad Williamson, Eric Grayson, Bobby Applegate, Bobby Thurman, Kevin Applegate, and Riley Robertson. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Rigdon, Charles Cotton, Frank Morley, Russell Iery, Myron Iery, David Iery, Tim Hall, Genis Grayson and Gavin Grayson.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.