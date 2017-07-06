Weeda Jane Willis, 67, of Vanceburg, passed away with her family by her side Monday July 3, 2017 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center Maysville.
Weeda was born in Wynne, Arkansas November 30, 1949, to the late Linniel and Janice Shipley Bell. Weeda was President, owner and operator along with her husband David of the Vanceburg Ready Mix for 25 years. She was a 30 year member of the First Baptist Church in Vanceburg. Weeda’s family was her number one priority! She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Surviving Weeda is her husband of 48 years whom she married August 22, 1969, in Bay Village, Arkansas David Willis.
Two sons, Danny (Tammy) Willis of Maysville; Matt Willis of Vanceburg; three grandchildren Danielle Willis, Isabelle Willis, and Skylan Willis; three sisters, Barbara Vanhoozer and Sheila Watson both of Wynne, Arkansas., Kay (T.O.) Lawson of Blytheville, Arkansas; two brothers, George (Pat) Bell of Bay Village, Arkansas, and Keith Bell of Wynne, Arkansas. Several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive who will mourn her passing.
Visitation will be Thursday July 6, 2017, from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home 159 2nd street Vanceburg, and from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday.
Funeral service will be Friday July 7, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Ulrich officiating. Burial will follow in the Lewis County Memory Gardens Black Oak.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Baptist Church or St. Jude Hospital for Children.
Pallbearers for Mrs. Willis will be Shane Lykins, Ben Johnson, Sam Johnson, Jeff McEldowney, Ed Gaines, Shane Bell, and Dwayne Bell.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com