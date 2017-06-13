A weather spotter training class has been scheduled in Lewis County for this (Tuesday) evening.
The class is free and open to the public but advance registration is being conducted to prepare for all those planning to attend.
Lewis County Emergency Management Director George Sparks said the class will last about two hours and will be led by Warning Coordination Meteorologist Brandon Peloquin with the Wilmington, Ohio, office of the National Weather Service.
Peloquin will discuss techniques and safety for severe weather spotting.
Sparks said the class will provide specialized training to citizens, public safety officers and emergency management personnel in how to spot, report and prepare for tornadoes and other severe spring weather conditions in Lewis County.
Trainees will gain a better understanding of storm structure and how to distinguish various types of weather conditions.
The National Weather Service depends in part on information from citizens trained to spot and report tornadoes and other severe weather events to help keep their community informed and safe with accurate reports and predictions of dangerous weather.
The class comes as a follow-up to Community Emergency Response Team training that was held Saturday.
Once you attend a class, you are an officially trained spotter and can report severe weather to the National Weather Service.
The class will begin at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the Lewis County Extension Office on Second Street in Vanceburg and will run about two hours.
To register for the class, or for more information, call the Lewis County Emergency Management Office at 606-796-3464 or email lewiscountyemd@gmail.com.