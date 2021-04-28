Richard Wayne Ross, 62, of Flemingsburg, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his home.
Born in Mason County on December 9, 1958, Wayne was a son of Naomi Allen Ross and the late Richard Thomas “Tommy” Ross.
Wayne worked for Jerry’s IGA and Clyde’s and went on to work for Kentucky Finance, Lendmark, US Bank Corp, and World Finance. He was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his mother, Wayne is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rita Kaye Gilchrist Ross; his children, Matt (Amber) Ross, Chris Ross, and Kayla Ross (Luke Buchanan); his grandchildren, Lukas Matthew Ross, Jaxen Edward Bertram, and McKenzie Jocelyn Ross; a sister, Brenda (Terry) Taylor; his niece, Kelsey Taylor; his mother-in-law, Mildred Gilchrist; and many extended family members and friends.
In addition to his father Tommy, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. George Allen; his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Ross; and his father-in-law, JD Gilchrist.
Services will be at Noon Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg with Bro. Layne Wagner and Bro. John Byard officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/boone.nickell
Wayne will be laid to rest in Wedonia Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Matt Ross, Chris Ross, Terry Taylor, John Todd, Tony Rucker, and Clyde Moyers Jr. Honorary pallbearers include Rick Vice, Luke Buchanan, Keith Pruitt, Bill Gifford, Shane Story, Dewayne Wagoner, Dwight Swearingen, and his grandchildren, Lukas, Jaxen, and McKenzie.
Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Way, Maysville, KY 41056.