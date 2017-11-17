Wayne Bloomfield, 58, of Olive Hill, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at his home.
Wayne was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, February 24, 1959, to the late Lincoln and Marie Johnson Bloomfield.
He was retired from US Shoe and served in the US Army Reserve for 12 years. Wayne enjoyed watching sports, mainly his UK Wildcats, and fishing. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his two daughters, Michelle Bloomfield of Morehead, and Trisha (Jason) Weddington of Black Oak; one sister, JoAnn Bloomfield of Freemont, Ohio; two grandsons, Gavin Weddington and Jaxon Weddington; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Adkins Rogge and Sheila Wiezorek; and a brother, Roger D. Bloomfield.
A memorial service will be Friday, November 17, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Greg Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Bloomfield Family Cemetery.
Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services on Friday.
