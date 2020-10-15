Wayne Allen Brown, 72, of Tollesboro, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his home.
A Fleming County native, he was born August 25, 1948, in Nepton, a son of the late Calvin and Jessie Dickson Brown.
Wayne served our country as an Army Staff Sergeant during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Ewing Masonic Lodge #581 and a member of Pine Valley Christian Church where he served as a Deacon.
He was a cattleman and hauled livestock for many years. Wayne also worked for Browning Manufacturing and was retired from the Kentucky Department of Transportation. He always enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Linda; his stepson, Dwight (Glenda) Malone; two special grandchildren, of whom he thought the world, Lauren Malone and Andrew Malone; one sister, Wanda Brown Hurst; two uncles, Lewis “Sy” Brown and Jerry Dickson; and one nephew, Ricky (Gwen) Hurst. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Wendell Brown and Wallace Brown, and one nephew, Ashley Wayne Hurst.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Pine Valley Christian Church at Tollesboro with Bro. Layne Wagner, Bro. Mike Rice, Bro. Phil Cropper, and Bro. John Byard officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Valley Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro. Masonic Rites will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. by Ewing Masonic Lodge #581. Mr. Brown will lie in repose from 9:00 a.m. until the service hour Saturday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Malone, Ricky Hurst, William Hendrix, Jack Anderson, Clinton Applegate, Ronnie Lowe, Steve White, Matt Wenz, and Josh Lykins. Lauren Malone, Billy Hart, Harvey Miller, Eddie Jolly, Phillip Stamm, Donnie Earlywine, Jeff Ginn, and Earl Lee Jones will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pine Valley Christian Church, PO Box 282, Tollesboro, KY 41189.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.