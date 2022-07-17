Wanda Simpson

Wanda June Goodwin Simpson, 84, of Tollesboro, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Fleming County on April 24, 1938, a daughter of the late Ivard and Lillian Dunaway Goodwin.
Wanda enjoyed cooking, watching NASCAR races, spending time with her family, working in her flowers, and gardening.
Survivors include three daughters, Tina Simpson, Tonya Simpson, and Karen White of Tollesboro; two brothers, Scotty Goodwin of Texas and Jackie Goodwin of Tennessee; two sisters, Mary Compton of Ohio and Nancy Terrell of Texas; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Simpson; one daughter, Suzette Osborne; three brothers, Dennis Goodwin, Carl Gene Goodwin, and Jimmy Goodwin; and two sisters, Florence Hodges and Geraldine Williams.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro, with Bro. Johnny Byard officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery at Tollesboro.
Friends may visit after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Pallbearers will be Mark Lykins, Micheal Williamson, Alan White, Roger Gifford, Carter Story, and Dan Beach.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.