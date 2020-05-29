Walter Wilburn, 73, of Garrison, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Greenup County August 26, 1946, a son of the late William Wilburn and Cindy Hood Wilburn.
Surviving are his wife, Beulah Bertram Wilburn, four daughters, Sherry Collins of Garrison, Teresa (George) Lewis of Garrison, Tracy (Matthew) Jordan of Garrison, and Libby (Steve) Bradford of Tollesboro; one brother, Richard Wilburn of South Shore; three sisters, Eliza Jane Pope of Garrison, Anita (Herman) Aimson of Garrison, and Della (Tim) Daniels of Sciotoville, Ohio; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and his best friend, Clarence Bertram.
He was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters, Curtis Wilburn, Bobby Wilburn, Raymond Wilburn, Earl Wilburn, Betty Wilburn, Ronnie Wilburn, Edward Wilburn, and Randy Wilburn.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Roger McGlone and Carlos Wolfe officiating.
Burial will follow in Lyons Cemetery at South Shore.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Friday.
Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com.