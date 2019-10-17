Walter Wallingford

Walter Barber Wallingford, 84, of Vanceburg, died Friday, September 27, 2019, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.
He was retired from Franklin Asset Management. Walter was a member of the East Fork Christian Church and a Kentucky Colonel.
He was born at Trinity June 26, 1935, a son of the late Frank and Sarah Mason Wallingford.
Survivors include his wife, Carlene Duzan Wallingford; his daughter, Karen Hargett (Christopher) of Vanceburg; his sons, Johnny B. Wallingford (Nancy) of Vanceburg and Terry A. Wallingford (Kelley) of Germantown; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Eddie Wallingford of Fleming County, and Ernie Wallingford of Hillsboro, Ohio, and his sister, Ada Haywood of Fleming County.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Ray Wallingford, his brother, Harry Wallingford and his sisters, Carrie Gee, Goldie Black, Alice Staggs and Rosie Cooper.
Services will be at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Garden of Memories.
Pallbearers will be Alex Wallingford, Kevin Wallingford Jr., Ricky Smith, Marky Wallingford, Marty Wallingford and Billy Wallingford.
Visitation will be at the funeral home Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of the service.
