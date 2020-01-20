Walter Rhoden

Walter Ronald Rhoden, 64, of Greenup County, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born February 4, 1955, in Greenup County, a son of the late Joe and Thelma Royster Rhoden.
Walter enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, and spending time with his family.
Walter is survived by his wife of 48 years, Velma Burns Rhoden; one son, Jason Rhoden of Greenup County; two daughters, Rhonda Rhoden of Hillsboro, Ohio, and Stacy Meenach of Greenup County; five brothers, Marshall Rhoden (Marcella) of South Shore, Virgil Rhoden (Kathy), David Rhoden (Patty), and Zandel Rhoden, all of Garrison, and Billy Joe Rhoden of South Portsmouth; one sister, Ruth Moore (Robert) of Garrison; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Hershel Rhoden, Wayne Rhoden, and Rufus Rhoden.
Services will be at Noon Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Bro. Gary Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in Logan Cemetery in Greenup County.
Friends may visit from 10:30 a.m. until Noon Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Rhoden, Tarquin Fisher, Billy Jordan, Frankie Gifford, Josh Yates, Danny Bloomfield, and Terry Bertram.