Walter McDonald Cook, 54, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday, August 28, 2017, in Greenup County.
He was born January 19, 1963, in Fayetteville, West Virginia, a son of the late Ellsworth Robert and Freida Mae Peters Cook.
Walter worked as a logger and enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his family and friends.
Walter is survived by two brothers, Lee Cook of North Carolina, and Billy Cook of Vanceburg; and one sister, Minnie Carpenter (Kenny) of Vanceburg. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his companion, Melissa Bloomfield; one brother, Junior Cook; and two sisters, Dorothy Hamilton and Linda Webb.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2017, at Cedar Grove Cemetery on Holly Road with Bro. Tony Corns officiating.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
