W. Maxine Chapman, 83, of Garrison, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, after an extended illness at the home of her daughter. Her family was at her side.
Maxine was born in Lewis County on April 13, 1938, a daughter of the late Lee and Victoria Gardner Caseman. She had worked for US Shoe Corporation in Vanceburg for 20 years. Maxine loved to quilt and always had a big garden, canning most of the produce. She was a member of Sand Hill International Pentecostal Church of Christ. She was a very giving mother and adored her grandchildren.
Left to cherish Maxine’s memories are one daughter, Malinda Chapman of Garrison; a grandson, Joshua Douglas Brown; a granddaughter, Sonia Nicole Wilson; great-grandchildren, Trenton Douglas Brown, Hayden Dean Wilson, Jozlyn Faith Cushard, and Hunter Cushard; cousins, Brenda Hampton and Connie Montieth; and many other relatives and friends who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Chapman, in 2008.
Graveside services will be at Noon Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Maddy Cemetery at Garrison with Bro. Gary Newman officiating.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is Caring for all arrangements.
