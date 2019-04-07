Voyager to benefit college bound students

By Danny Ginn
Growing up in Eastern Kentucky, many see higher education as out of reach.
For some, financial aid and scholarships light a pathway that leads them to a college degree – but even these resources aren’t accessible to all students.
It’s time to bridge the gap and increase educational opportunities for people in our region. Voyager EDU was born out of this mission – to increase access to education for those in need.
The Voyager dream began during my time in grad school pursuing my Masters in Higher Education as I spent countless evenings wondering how I could make a larger impact on students, from pre-K to college.
What more could be done to improve access to education, to lessen the gap?
As I have begun my career in higher ed, the importance of this work for me has only grown.
Voyager is my first step towards investing in those who need it most to further educational opportunities and change lives – one at a time.
In order to accomplish this lofty goal, we are starting by donating profits from our online store to the Voyager Fund for scholarships and grants.
Our scholarships are available to students for college access, whereas our grants are available to teachers for classroom resources.
While our goals don’t end there, we’re excited to start there in order to begin making a difference – both early on in a child’s educational journey and during their collegiate career.
The Voyager Fund will be awarding our first scholarship or grant at our Launch Party Saturday, April 13, at 2:00 p.m. in Highland Hills Park at Fort Thomas.
In addition to this, we’ll be sharing more about the Voyager mission, listening to your stories, and offering free giveaways and snacks for all who attend.
This event is a great opportunity for us to come together as a community, learn how we can best support individuals in regards to educational access, and for us to show our appreciation to all of you.
We look forward to investing in students in the region and to making an impact that will be felt in communities across Kentucky for years to come.
If you want to be part of the impact or learn more, you can follow us on Instagram or Facebook (@vygredu) and check out our website at www.vygredu.com.