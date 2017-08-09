Virginia J. “Patsy” Henderson, 85, of Flemingsburg, died Monday, August 7, 2017, at the Fleming County Hospital.
Mrs. Henderson was the widow of Alva Clarence Henderson who died May 26, 1986.
She was born in Lewis County on September 28, 1931, a daughter of the late Garland and Susie Bunch McCall.
She is survived by her three children, Beverly Henderson, Gary Henderson and Michael Henderson, all of Flemingsburg.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Herman, Bill and Charlie McCall; and her two sisters, Grace McCall McCann and Kathryn McCall.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 10, 2017, at Barbour and Son Funeral Home in Tollesboro with Rev. Arthur Moore officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Garden of Memories. Pallbearers will be Randy Mason, George Henderson, Wendall Mason, Lloyd Cassidy, Johnnie McCann and Elston “Shep” Mason.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 9, at the funeral home.
