Virginia Bevens

Virginia Mosley Bevens, 65, of Garrison, went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Virginia was born December 30, 1953, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Russell and Eva Stone Mosley.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Amos Johnny Bevens; one daughter, Patricia (Marvin) Grigson; one son, David (Jodi) Bevens; a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Bevens; seven grandchildren, Matthew, Blaze, Zeb, Codie, Dakota, Jesse, and Johnny; and six great-grandchildren, Alaine, John, Wyatt, Garrett, Jordan, and Chaise.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Johnny Ray Bevens; one grandson, Michael Grigson; and five brothers, Don Mosley, Roger Mosley, Russell Mosley, Charlie Mosley, and Ricky Mosley.
Services will be at Noon on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Wright’s Chapel in Garrison. Burial will follow in Skidmore Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, and one hour before services on Tuesday at the church.
Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore is caring for arrangements.