Virgil Pruitt, 86, of Garrison, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at SOMC Hospice Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born April 29, 1933, in Greenup County, a son of the late Henry Lee and Mary Bell Potters Pruitt.
Virgil attended Wrights Chapel and was retired from the maintenance department at Carmeuse. He enjoyed working and caring for his family.
Virgil is survived by his wife of 67 years, Hilda Howard Pruitt; one son, Danny Pruitt of Garrison; one daughter, Kathy Collier (Paul) of Garrison; one sister, Grace Fannin of South Shore; four grandchildren, Christina Hook, Karrah Bryan, Matthew Collier, and Dannielle Ruckel; and 10 great-grandchildren. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Alissa Bloomfield; five brothers, Raymond Pruitt, Jewel Pruitt, Junior Pruitt, Oscar Pruitt, and Wayne Pruitt; and two sisters, Opal Bloomfield and Alma Bloomfield.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Garrison with Bro. Clarence Hall officiating. Interment will follow in Skidmore Cemetery at Garrison.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, and after 9:00 a.m. Thursday at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.