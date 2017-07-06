Vintson Luther Thompson, 82, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday morning, July 2, 2017, at his residence.
He was born October 6, 1934, in Lewis County, a son of the late Oscar Samuel and Minnie Opal Smith Thompson.
Vintson enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Vintson is survived by three daughters, Linda Thompson of California, Norine (Myron) Gautney of Albertville, Alabama, and Jodie Shank of Vanceburg; 14 grandchildren, 24 great- grandchildren; one brother, Emerson (Pat) Thompson of Vanceburg; and one sister, Evelyn Evans of Garrison. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addtion to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Edith Nary Thompson; one son, Kenneth Thompson; one great grandson, Tristen Wyatt Shank; and three brothers, Ollie Thompson, Roby Thompson, and Charles Thompson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Tim Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in the Lewis County Memory Gardens in Lewis County.
Friends may visit from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2017, and after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street, Vanceburg, Kentucky 41179.
Bruce Thompson, Wade Shank, Adam Shank, Matthew Gautney, Hunter Trimer, and Gabe Coots will serve as pallbearers. Bailey Windgate, Warren Windgate, and Waylon Bolander will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefc.com.