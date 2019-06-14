Victor Lee Denton Jr., 80, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday evening, June 13, 2019, at Hospice of Hope Care at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.Victor Lee Denton Jr., 80, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday evening, June 13, 2019, at Hospice of Hope Care at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
He was born June 7, 1939, in Mason County, a son of the late Victor Lee Denton Sr. and Lucille Basford Denton.
Victor was retired from Carnation Can Company and enjoyed golfing, repairing guns and spending time with his family.
Victor is survived by two daughters, Vicki Sapp (Tony) of Maysville, and Sandy Lytle (Jeff) of Nicholasville; two stepsons, Tim Perkins (Pam) of Tollesboro, and Robert Perkins of Big Cabin Creek; nine grandchildren, Adam Sapp (Becky), Jason Denton, Matt Lytle (Emma), Ashley Sullivan (Darrin), Faith Vallandingham (Matt), Derek Perkins (Tammy), Brooke Perkins, Kaycee Denton and Jodi Dyer (Matt); and several great-grandchildren. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Avil Boggs Denton; his second wife, Rosemary Habermehl Denton; a son, Randy Dean Denton; one stepson, Mike Perkins; one brother, Bill Denton; and one sister, Elizabeth McGowan.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Jeff Lytle officiating. Burial will follow in Maysville Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, and after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Pallbearers will be Jason Denton, Matt Lytle, Adam Sapp, Kelly Denton, Derek Perkins and Steve McGowan. Don McGowan, Don Goodrich, Mike McGowan and Howard Barger will serve as honorary pallbearers.