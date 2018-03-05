Vicki Lynn Johnson, 57, of Quincy, passed away, Sunday, March 4, 2018, at her home.
Vicki was born October 5, 1960, a daughter of the late Wayne Pruitt and Joyce Carver.
She was a LPN for Southern Ohio Medical Center for 22 years. Vicki loved her job and loved helping people.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Ronald Johnson; two sons, Ronald (Nina) Johnson Jr. of Quincy, and Ryan (Tera) Johnson of Garrison; one brother, Keith Pruitt of Quincy; and eight grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 9, 2018, at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore with Bro. Norman Potter officiating. Burial will follow in Skidmore Cemetery at Garrison.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018, and one hour before services on Friday.
