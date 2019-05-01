Veronica E. Jenkins, 85, of South Shore, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Kings Daughters Medical Center in Ashland.
She was born in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Sebastian Archangeli and Maria Angelo Archangeli.
Veronica was retired from Olan Mills in Portsmouth, Ohio, a retired South Shore police commissioner, and a member of St. Marys Catholic Church in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Survivors include three daughters, Susan (Sam) Johnson of Vanceburg, Donna (Dennis) Dansby of Tollesboro, and Vanessa Walker of South Shore; two sons, Aaron Jenkins of Shelbyville, Indiana, and Donald (Rose Marazita) Jenkins of Macy, Indiana; 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Jenkins, in June 2008; one daughter, Mary Lou Castle; one son, John Joseph Jenkins; a grandson, Alex Sinclair Dansby; a sister, Bebian Dominic; and brother, Joseph Archangeli.
Graveside services will be Friday, May 3, 2019, at South Webster Cemetery in South Webster, Ohio, with a procession from the funeral home to the cemetery beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore. Reading of the Rosary will be at 7:30 p.m Wednesday.
Online condolences may be sent at robersonfuneral.com.