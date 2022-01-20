Venita Lawhun

Venita Kay Lawhun, 72, of Vanceburg, passed away peacefully Friday, January 14, 2022, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio, surrounded by family.
She was born November 16, 1949, in Olive Hill, a daughter of Katherine Nolan Henderson and the late Earnest Henderson.
Kay was married to Bud Lawhun from 1971 to 1994. During their 23 years of marriage, they had three children. In 2003, Kay married Dwight “Ed” Lawhun, who preceded her in death in 2018 after 15 years of marriage. In addition to her mother, Kay is survived by two sons, Thomas Lawhun of Bucyrus, Ohio, and Jeffrey Lawhun of Garrison; one daughter, Michelle (Brent) Reichenbach of Bluffton, Ohio; four grandchildren, Dexter Lawhun, Elizabeth Lawhun, Danielle Lawhun, and Jennifer McCleese (Wesley White); two great-grandchildren, Emmy Noel and Lilly White; one sister, Barb Lightner (Paul); and one brother Ernie (Angie) Henderson. She also leaves a special dear friend Kay Stuckert, her fur babies Snowball and Katie, and many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband Dwight “Ed” Lawhun; one brother, Ralph Henderson; and her step-father Elmer Lightner.
Kay enjoyed making crafts and spending time with her family. She had a heart of gold always helping others and was a very loving and giving person. She worked at Stouts Laundromat and then in Linen Services at the Crawford County Home in Bucyrus. She retired in 2010 after 16 years at the county home. After retirement, Kay moved back to Kentucky to be with and help care for her mom Katherine.
A special thanks to all the compassionate SOMC Hospital and Hospice nurses, doctors, and staff who cared for her.
At the request of the family, there will be no visitation and a private funeral service will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are being cared for by the Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg.