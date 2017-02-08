Vanceburg woman airlifted following shooting incident

UPDATE- Sheriff Johnny Bivens reports that Frisco Johnson is in custody at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, February 8.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident late Tuesday that sent a Vanceburg woman to the trauma center.
Deputy Matt Ross said the incident happened just before midnight Tuesday.
Ross said witnesses reported a domestic incident involving Frisco F. Johnson, 27, and his wife that transpired in the area of the Valero station and a residence on Goodwin Lane at the edge of the city limits of Vanceburg.