Vanceburg woman airlifted following shooting incident

February 8, 2017
Dennis K Brown
A medical helicopter lifts off from a landing zone in Vanceburg following a shooting incident on Goodwin Lane late Tuesday. - Dennis Brown Photo

UPDATE- Sheriff Johnny Bivens reports that Frisco Johnson is in custody at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, February 8.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident late Tuesday that sent a Vanceburg woman to the trauma center.
Deputy Matt Ross said the incident happened just before midnight Tuesday.
Ross said witnesses reported a domestic incident involving Frisco F. Johnson, 27, and his wife that transpired in the area of the Valero station and a residence on Goodwin Lane at the edge of the city limits of Vanceburg.

News