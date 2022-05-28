Vanceburg man indicted for child exploitation

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that an investigation by his Cyber Crimes Unit resulted in the indictment and arrest of Jesse Mosley Jr., 36, of Vanceburg for child exploitation charges.
In April, Mosely was indicted by a Lewis County Grand Jury for 90 counts of Possession or Viewing Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor (Class D Felony).
Cameron’s Cyber Crimes Unit conducted the investigation with assistance from Kentucky State Police Posts 8 and 14. Melvin Leonhart, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 20th Judicial Circuit, is prosecuting the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and the Cabinet for Health and Family Service’s Department for Community Based Services also provided assistance.
Mosley is currently being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.
The charges in an indictment are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.