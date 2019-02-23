Vanceburg council to meet on Lions Lane annexation

Vanceburg City Council will meet in special session Tuesday (February 26) to hear the second reading of an ordinance to annex properties on Lions Lane into the city.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at the Vanceburg Municipal Building with only one item on the agenda.
The proposed ordinance, which received a first reading during a regular meeting of council on February 4, had originally included several properties along Lions Lane including the county and state highway garages.