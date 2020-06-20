Vanceburg cancels annual celebration

Vanceburg’s annual Independence Day celebration, which was earlier moved to Labor Day weekend, has now been called off completely because of COVID-19 concerns.
Vanceburg Mayor Dane Blankenship said the decision came after meeting with health officials and discussing potential concerns about spreading the virus should large groups assemble for events, including a fireworks display.
“It was a difficult decision to make in that we didn’t want to disappointment anyone, Blankenship said. “When you consider the potential health threat, that makes it easier to postpone our celebration.”
A crowd of more than 1,000 typically gathers in Downtown Vanceburg on the evenings when fireworks displays are planned.
The area layout would make it difficult to facilitate and enforce social distancing and adequately sanitize surfaces while concerns linger and the number of cases locally continues to rise.
In April, Blankenship announced the city’s July Celebration would tentatively be moved to Labor Day weekend, September 4 and 5.
He said the decision to cancel the 2020 celebration was made Friday with hopes of increasing the efforts for the 2021 celebration.
Blankenship said the Heritage Festival, hosted by the Vanceburg Lions Club each fall, has also been canceled for 2020.
For information concerning the city’s 2021 celebration, call the Vanceburg Mayor’s Office at 606-796-3044.