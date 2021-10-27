Valerie Kazee

Valerie Dawn Edington Kazee, 59, of Wilderness Lane at Morehead, wife of Tony Kazee, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
Valerie was born on August 16, 1962, in Trenton, Michigan, a daughter of Donald Dean Edington and the late Zelma Thomasiene (Carroll) Edington.
Valerie was united in marriage to her loving husband of 35 years, Tony Kazee, on May 31, 1986, and they were blessed with three cherished children: two sons, Eric Kazee and wife Cassie of Winchester, Joshua Kazee and wife Tabby of Fairfield Township, Ohio, and daughter, Rachel Kazee of Wilder. Valerie was also blessed with two precious grandchildren: grandson, Liam, and granddaughter, Ayla.
Others to cherish her memory include her father and his wife, Donald Dean and Bonnie Edington of Morehead; a brother, Donald “Donnie” Edington of Emerson; a special aunt, Evelyn Clark of Grayson; and two special cousins, Janie Messer of Grayson and Angie Peterson of Olive Hill, as well as many extended family members and dear friends she made during her earthly journey.
Valerie loved learning and teaching, and earned several degrees from Morehead State University, including two Bachelor of Business Administration degrees, one in Accounting and another in Business and Marketing Education. She also received a Master of Arts in Teaching in Middle School Math and a Master of Arts in Education in Educational Technology and was pursuing a Doctorate in Education. She served as a teacher in many institutions, notably Morehead Youth Development Center where she worked for several years as an Office Technology Instructor. Always one to keep busy, she also ran her own bookkeeping company.
She loved her family and took every chance to share how proud she was of them. Her favorite days were the ones surrounded by her family, complete with countless photos. She also enjoyed going to church, playing piano, and singing in the choir. She always put others first, sharing her huge heart, endless kindness, and deep love with everyone she met.
A celebration of life will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, at Northcutt and Son Home for Funerals Memorial Chapel at Morehead with Rev. Gary Sparks and Rev. David Keeton presiding. The service will be livestreamed on Northcutt and Son Home for Funerals Facebook page beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Joshua Kazee, Eric Kazee, David Kazee, David Messer, David Peterson, and Donnie Edington.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Northcutt and Son Home for Funerals, 400 Fraley Drive at Morehead.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Gideons International to spread the word of Jesus through the gifts of Bibles.