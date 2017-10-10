Urcel Gene Esham, 87, passed away Friday, September 15, 2017, in Brandon, Florida.
Urcel was born February 17, 1930, to Gus and Lula (Pitts) Esham in Vanceburg, the youngest of four children.
Urcel is survived by his wife of 60 years, Norma (Kegley); three daughters, Martha Gorman, Susan Honer and Anita Young.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Homer Esham; and two sisters, Mildred Gold and Cristine McCoy.
After 20 years of military service, Urcel retired from the US Air Force and then embarked on an eight year career as an independent truck driver before retiring to Florida.
He enjoyed working in his garden, fishing, and watching NASCAR. Urcel loved his pets and was a supporter of the ASPCA and Humane Society.
A small private service will be held October 31, 2017, at Serenity Meadows in Riverview, Florida.