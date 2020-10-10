Uncle Al Roe

Alan G. Roe Jr, 91, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, following an extended illness. His daughter was at his side.
Uncle Al was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, August 30, 1929, a son of the late Alan Gardner Roe Sr and Edith Liles.
Uncle Al was a self-employed businessman in Vanceburg where he owned and operated Al’s Pizza, retiring after 42 years. He was a member of Vanceburg United Methodist Church and a veteran of the United States Army, in which he so proudly served. He was a great-grandson of Vanceburg businessman GW Stamper.
Left to cherish Al’s legacy are a daughter, Delores Ann Roe of Morehead; a granddaughter, Christina McCleanhan of Morehead; a brother, Jack Roe of Morehead; and a sister, Anna Roe Applegate of Vanceburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Roe and John Roe, and a sister, Patty Roe.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Pastor Bob Sweeney officiating. Burial will follow in Maysville Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19 Regulations we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
