Tyler Wallace

Tyler Sloan Wallace, 29, of Tollesboro, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home.
He was born September 16, 1990, in Mason County, a son of Carla Thomas Fraley of Brooksville, and the late Paul Glenn Wallace.
Tyler worked as a truck driver and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his stepfather, Rob Fraley; one daughter, Rayliegh Nicole Thomas of Petersville; one sister, Meghan Fraley of Brooksville; and a half-brother, Dalton Wallace of Hindman. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Due to COVID-19 requirements, a private graveside service will be in Stout Cemetery in Lewis County with Bro. Phil Cropper officiating.
Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services is caring for all arrangements.