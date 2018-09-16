Two hurt in AA Highway crash

The drivers of two vehicles involved in a collision on the AA Highway west of Vanceburg were airlifted to trauma centers Sunday evening.
Deputy Mark Sparks said the accident happened shortly after 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Lions Lane and the AA Highway.
Sparks said a 2010 Ford Ranger pick-up, operated by Kody Willis of Vanceburg, was traveling east on the AA Highway and preparing to turn left onto Lions Lane as a 2014 GMC Sierra pick-up, operated by Preston Scott Allen, 35, of South Shore, was traveling west on the highway.