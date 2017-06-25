Two arrested in drug related incidents

Two men have been arrested and charged by Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies in drug related incidents.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens said Deputy Mark Sparks stopped a vehicle for suspicion of DUI on Saturday evening.
After the investigative stop revealed the individual was under the influence of narcotics he was placed under arrest.
Bivens said a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of two syringes suspected of being loaded with methamphetamine as well as a small baggie containing what appeared to be methamphetamine.