Twanna Gail Carver, 54, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday August 1, 2017, with her family by her side at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care after an extended illness.
Twanna was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, January 2, 1963, to the late Homer and Naomi Patton Carver. She was a member of Vanceburg Church Of God.
She loved her family and her extended family, always excited to see them and visit with them.
Survivors include a sister, Valarie (Johnny) Jones of Vanceburg; a brother, Homer (Lori) Wilburn of Vanceburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour Friday, August 4, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
