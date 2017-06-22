Tropical Storm Cindy to bring heavy rainfall, preparedness level heightened

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy will be bringing a threat of heavy rainfall and a chance of flooding to our area through the weekend. Kentucky Emergency Management officials have also heightened the state’s preparedness level to 4.
According to the National Weather Service, the addition of a cold front dropping south into the area in combination with Cindy may produce a few strong storms in the area on Friday.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Watch through late Friday night for the entire area including Lewis County.
A band of showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday morning and remain nearly stationary, according to the NWS advisory. The band will slowly sag southeast Friday afternoon.
Where the band develops, a widespread one to three inches will be observed. Isolated totals of three to four inches will be possible. Showers and thunderstorms will then come to an end late Friday night.
People in the watch area should keep an eye on the weather and be prepared for immediate action should heavy rains and flooding occur or a Flash Flood Warning be issued.
Avoid low-lying areas, and be careful when approaching highway dips and underpasses.
In the event of flash flooding and immediate assistance is needed, dial 911 and ask for assistance.
WKYT-TV is reporting emergency management leaders Central Kentucky have heightened their preparedness level in anticipation of Tropical Storm Cindy.
Leaders are preparing for their statewide response to the storm, raising their level of response to a level 4.
“From noon all the way through Saturday morning we are going to have our personnel here tracking road closures, tracking flooded areas, and tracking any requests from counties in impacted zones,” said Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management.
The commonwealth is expecting heavy rain, remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy. Dossett is urging Kentuckians to take the threat of this storm seriously, especially those who are in flood-prone areas.
“This is a significant event that is coming off a large, large system,” Dossett said. “Be prepared to take flooding seriously. The amount of moving water to take a person off their feet is simply six inches – that’s little rainfall and that’s life threatening.”
Dossett says they will stay in their elevated response through the duration of the storm.