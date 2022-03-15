Tristan King

Tristan Dakota King, 27, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, in Mason County.
He was born at Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 31, 1994, a son of Kevin King of Middletown, Ohio, and Laurie Alford King (Jim Wester) of Vanceburg.
Tristan enjoyed listening to music and spending time with his babies.
In addition to his parents, Tristan is survived by three sons, Linkin Doyle King, Draven Doyle, and Lucian Doyle of Maysville; one daughter, Elaine King of Maysville; three brothers, Geoff Alford and Aaron Alford of Tennessee and Jordan Gonzalez of Vanceburg; one sister, Miranda King of Foster; one nephew, Asher; and two nieces, Makenna and Hadley. A host of other family members and friends also survive who will sadly mourn his passing.
Services will be at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro, with Bro. Brian McRoberts officiating.
Friends may visit after 5:00 p.m. Thursday at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.