Tracy Miller is Dispatch Academy graduate

Tracy Miller is among the law enforcement dispatchers who graduated Friday from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT).
Miller is a telecommunicator with Lewis County E-911 Dispatch Center.
She is one of 19 members of DOCJT’s 125th telecommunications academy class, which first began in 1999.
The five weeks of training in Richmond consisted of 205 hours of academy instruction to satisfy mandated training requirements.
“We are very proud of Tracy for this accomplishment,” said Lewis County E-911 Director Mike Sparks. “She is a true asset to our dispatch center.”
Sparks has named her in charge of quality assurance for the center.