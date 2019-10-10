Tracy Bray

Tracy D. Bray, 47, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Tracy was born June 10, 1972, at Tipton, Indiana, a daughter of Mary Harmon Stowers and the late Don Stowers.
Tracy was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed fishing and playing Cards. Uker was her favorite. She adored spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, who resides at Tipton, Indiana, survivors include her husband of 27 years, Toby Bray Sr., whom she married April 2, 1992, in Tipton, Indiana; one son, Toby (Karyna) Bray Jr. of Vanceburg; one sister, Melissa Mills of Tipton, Indiana; two grandchildren, Alan Bray and KyLeigh Bray; and several nieces and nephews who will also mourn her passing.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will follow in Armstrong Cemetery.
Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services Friday, October 11, 2019, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.